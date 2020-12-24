 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown Sugar Mustard-Glazed Ham

Brown Sugar Mustard-Glazed Ham

Brown Sugar Mustard-Glazed Ham
Photo courtesy Iowa Pork Producers Association

1 fully-cooked spiral ham (6-8 lbs. for a small gathering for 10-14 lbs. for large)

1/2 C. water

1 C. brown sugar

2 T. mustard

1/4 C. butter

1/2 C. honey

Heat oven to 325°. Place ham in shallow roasting pan. Cover ham with foil and bake 30 minutes for small ham / 45 minutes for larger ham.

Meanwhile, combine the rest of the ingredients. Heat in saucepan or in microwave until butter is melted. Pour half of glaze over ham. Continue cooking for another 30-45 minutes, basting with remaining glaze or until ham is heated to 140°.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News