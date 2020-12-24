Brown Sugar Mustard-Glazed Ham

1 fully-cooked spiral ham (6-8 lbs. for a small gathering for 10-14 lbs. for large)
1/2 C. water
1 C. brown sugar
2 T. mustard
1/4 C. butter
1/2 C. honey
Heat oven to 325°. Place ham in shallow roasting pan. Cover ham with foil and bake 30 minutes for small ham / 45 minutes for larger ham.
Meanwhile, combine the rest of the ingredients. Heat in saucepan or in microwave until butter is melted. Pour half of glaze over ham. Continue cooking for another 30-45 minutes, basting with remaining glaze or until ham is heated to 140°.