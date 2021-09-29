Buttered Garlic Herb Porterhouse Chops

4 thick-cut Porterhouse Pork Chops (1 1/4-inch thickness)
2 tsp. seasoned salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
4 cloves garlic, finely minced
1/4 tsp. salt
6 T. butter, melted
2 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped
1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
1/2 tsp. fresh rosemary, finely minced
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
Preheat grill to high. In a small mixing bowl, combine minced garlic and salt, smashed together until a paste is formed. Add melted butter, parsley, thyme, rosemary and red pepper flakes. Mix well. Set aside.
When grill temperature reaches 450-500°, sear pork chops for 2 minutes on each side. Once seared, reduce heat to medium high. Brush garlic herb butter mixture onto pork chops, flipping to coat both sides. Continue to grill for 10-15 minutes until chops register 145° in the thickest part. Pour any remaining garlic herb butter into a dish, place cooked pork on top to rest for 5 minutes.