1 whole bone-in pork loin roast, four-bone
1/2 C. soy sauce
1/3 C. honey
3 T. oyster sauce
2 T. hoisin sauce
1/3 C. ketchup
2 tsp. Chinese five spice powder
1/3 C. brown sugar
1/4 C. Chinese rice wine
3 T. avocado oil
French all bones down to the rib meat; use a towel to remove any remaining fat or connective tissue (or you can ask your butcher to do this!). Tightly wrap the bones with plastic wrap to keep the marinade from staining.
Place all remaining ingredients in a saucepan and heat over medium-low; cook and stir until just combined and warmed through. Set aside to cool.
Place rack of pork in a Ziploc bag and pour marinade over. Squeeze the air from the bag and seal. Turn every 4-6 hours, marinating 24 hours total.
Preheat oven to 325°. Remove pork from bag and place in a roasting pan; pour the marinade over top, then roast for 45-60 minutes (basting every 10-15 minutes) or until 145° internal temperature. Remove from pan, allow to rest on cutting board for 5 minutes.
To serve, carve Char Siu Pork rack into in individual chops. Drizzle some of the cooking liquid/marinade over each chop and serve along with your favorite side. Steamed rice and some stir-fried vegetables would be a perfect complement for a complete meal. Serves 4 people.