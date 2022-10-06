Easy Cheesy Pork Chop and Rice Casserole

4 New York (top loin) pork chops (3/4-inch thick)
2 C. white rice (cooked long-grain)
2 C. frozen mixed vegetables (thawed)
1 C. cheddar cheese (shredded)
1 C. ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
Salt and pepper, to taste
¼ C. Parmesan cheese (grated)
1 T. olive oil (plus more for casserole dish)
1 T. Italian parsley (optional)
Preheat the oven to 375°. Oil a 2-quart casserole dish and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the rice, vegetables, cheddar, ricotta or cottage cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish, sprinkle the Parmesan on top and set aside.
Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium- high heat, warm the oil. Add the chops and cook until browned on one side, 3 to 4 minutes. Arrange the chops, browned side up, on top of the rice mixture and bake until the rice mixture is hot and the chops are cooked to 145°, about 30 minutes. Let stand at room temperature for 3 minutes.
Serve the chops over the rice mixture, sprinkled with the parsley, if using.