 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Easy Pork Stir Fry

Easy Pork Stir Fry

Easy Pork Stir Fry
Photo courtesy Brittany Demezier

1 T. vegetable oil, divided

2 C. broccoli florets

1 C. red (or yellow) bell pepper strips

1 C. sliced mushrooms

1 lb. pork loin or pork tenderloin, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 C. stir fry sauce

Sesame seeds, optional

Add ½ T. vegetable oil to a large skillet and turn burner on medium-high heat. Add the vegetables and sauté for 5-6 minutes or until tender; remove from the pan, cover with foil, and set aside.

Add remaining vegetable oil to the skillet and sauté the pork for 4-5 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 145°.

Add the vegetables and sauce; stir and cook until heated through. Serve over rice and sprinkle with sesame seeds

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News