1, 4-5 lb. pork shoulder
Pork seasoning/rub of choice
1/2 C. chicken broth
1, 12 oz. can cola
1/2-1 C. barbecue sauce
Remove pork shoulder from the package. Liberally season with your favorite rub. Place in the slow cooker. Pour the chicken broth and the cola over the pork.
Cook on low for 8 hours (or high for 5-6 hours) or until the pork is tender and easy to pull.
Remove the shoulder from the slow cooker and shred the meat. Stir in barbeque sauce of choice and enjoy alone or on a bun!
Servings: About 12, depending on the size of the shoulder.