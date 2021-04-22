Fiesta Pulled Pork Nachos

1, 11 oz. bag tortilla chips
3 C. shredded pork shoulder
1/2 C. black beans
1, 11 oz. can Mexican-style corn
1 packet taco seasoning
1/4 C. water
3 C. shredded cheese
1 C. pico de gallo
1/2 C. chopped green onions
1/2 C. sour cream
1 C. salsa
1 C. guacamole
Preheat oven to 375°. Arrange tortilla chips in an even layer on sheet pan.
In a saucepan, combine pulled pork, black beans, taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil and remove from heat.
Add pulled pork mixture in an even layer over the tortilla chips. Sprinkle cheese over top of pork and chips. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Remove from oven and garnish with pico de gallo, sour cream, and green onions.
Serve guacamole and salsa on the side. Serve immediately.