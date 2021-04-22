 Skip to main content
Fiesta Pulled Pork Nachos

1, 11 oz. bag tortilla chips

3 C. shredded pork shoulder

1/2 C. black beans

1, 11 oz. can Mexican-style corn

1 packet taco seasoning

1/4 C. water

3 C. shredded cheese

1 C. pico de gallo

1/2 C. chopped green onions

1/2 C. sour cream

1 C. salsa

1 C. guacamole

Preheat oven to 375°. Arrange tortilla chips in an even layer on sheet pan.

In a saucepan, combine pulled pork, black beans, taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil and remove from heat.

Add pulled pork mixture in an even layer over the tortilla chips. Sprinkle cheese over top of pork and chips. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Remove from oven and garnish with pico de gallo, sour cream, and green onions.

Serve guacamole and salsa on the side. Serve immediately.

