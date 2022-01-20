Garlic Dijon Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Sweet Potato and Pepper Jumble

1 lb. pork tenderloin
1/4 C. whole grain Dijon mustard
2 T. honey
3 cloves garlic (minced)
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 T. olive oil
2 sweet potatoes (peeled and 1/4-inch dice)
1 red bell pepper (1/4-inch dice)
1 poblano pepper (1/4-inch dice)
2 scallions (sliced on a bias)
Preheat oven to 400°.
In a small bowl, whisk together Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, salt and pepper. Rub each pork tenderloin with the sauce until thoroughly coated.
Over high heat, add olive oil to large cast iron or oven-safe skillet. Sear tenderloin on each side, then add sweet potatoes, red bell pepper, and poblano to the skillet. Top with remaining sauce, place into oven. Roast until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145°, about 10 to 15 minutes. Let rest for 3 minutes before slicing and serving. Garnish with scallions.