1 pork blade steak
2 cloves garlic
1 T. ginger
2 T. sake
2 T. gochugang
2 T. mirin
1/4 C. vegetable oil (1/4 tsp. for sauce and the rest for cooking)
Puree garlic, ginger, sake, gochujang, mirin and oil in a blender to create your marinade. Place the pork in the marinade for 1 hour.
Prepare cooking method for medium-high heat; oil skillet; add the pork blade steak to the pan. After both sides are seared, add the marinade into the pan. Cook until desired doneness.
Transfer pork to cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain.
For broth:
2 quarts water
1 whole chicken
2 onions
2 carrots
1 celery stalk
1 tsp. black peppercorn
4 thyme sprigs
5 parsley sprigs
1 T. mirin
Place your water into a large pot. Add all the ingredients to the pot and let it come to a boil. Let boil until pungent.
For toppings:
3 oz. ramen
1/4 C. enoki mushrooms
1 soft boiled egg
4 sheets seaweed
1 T. sesame seeds
1/4 C. carrots
2 T. kimchi
Green onions
Soft boil one egg. Add cooked ramen noodles to a bowl with 2 C. of broth. Start topping with the rest of the ingredients.