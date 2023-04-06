4 oz. ham, cut into ¼-inch dice
3 C. peas, fresh or frozen
3 T. unsalted butter (1/2 stick, cut into 4 to 6 pieces)
1/4 C. fresh mint, coarsely chopped plus sprigs for garnish
2 T. fresh tarragon, coarsely chopped, plus sprigs for garnish
Salt and pepper
Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the peas and cook until tender, 3 to 8 minutes depending on the size of the peas.
Drain the peas, reserving 2 T. of the cooking water. Return peas and cooking water to saucepan. Add the ham, butter, mint and tarragon, stirring until the butter melts. Season with salt and pepper.
Transfer to a bowl, garnish with the mint and tarragon sprigs, and serve.