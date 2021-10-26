Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Pork Loin

1 1/2-2 lb. pork loin
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 C. cooked bacon, diced
1/4 C. jalapeños, diced
1/2 C. shredded cheddar
Open the pork loin by cutting it lengthwise, ½ inch under the fat cap to open up the top “flap,” being sure to not cut through. Rotate the loin and cut from the center to open up the second flap. Open it out and pound it into an 8x10-inch rectangle (fat side down).
Combine cream cheese, bacon, jalapeños and cheddar cheese. Spread the filling evenly over the pork, leaving a 1-inch border. Tightly roll and secure with cooking twine every 1 1/2 inches.
Pre-heat the grill to medium- high heat. Grill 25-30 minutes, turning the loin every 5 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145°. Allow to rest for 5 minutes.