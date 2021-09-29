Pork Chop and Mushroom Wild Rice Casserole

1, 6 or 7 oz. Long Grain and Wild Rice box mix
1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 can condensed cream of celery soup
2 C. chicken broth
4 scallions, chopped
4 T. minced fresh parsley
4, 8 oz. boneless center cut pork loin chops
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1 C. shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium mixing bowl, add dry rice plus seasoning packet, cream of mushroom soup and cream of celery soup. Whisk until combined.
Pour rice mixture into a greased 9×13-inch glass baking dish. Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil. Bake at 350° for 60 minutes.
Remove baking dish from oven, uncover. Stir half of the chopped scallions and half the minced parsley into rice mixture, reserving remaining scallions and parsley for garnish.
Place pork chops over rice mixture in the pan. Sprinkle on seasoned salt and ground pepper. Top with cheese.
Return to oven, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes until cheese is melted and golden and pork chops register 145° on an instant read thermometer. Remove casserole from oven and sprinkle chopped scallions and minced parsley over top. Serve warm.