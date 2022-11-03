Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread

12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin)
7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links)
1 1/2 tsp. olive oil
Salt and pepper
16 oz. pizza dough (prepared)
1/2 C. pizza sauce
1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved)
1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced)
12 pitted kalamata olives (halved)
2 T. fresh basil (chopped)
Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on a rimmed baking sheet, rub it with oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast pork until the internal temperature reaches between 145° (medium rare) and 160° (medium), about 25 to 30 minutes. Rest 10 minutes.
While pork is roasting, warm a medium skillet over medium heat. Add sausage (removed from the casing) and cook, stirring and breaking the sausage up into bite-size pieces, until no longer pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Increase oven temperature to 500°. Cut pork into thin slices and set aside.
Sprinkle a work surface and a large rimmed baking sheet with flour or cornmeal. Place dough on the work surface and roll or stretch it out to a 10x15-inch rectangle. Transfer to baking sheet, pressing the dough to fit the pan. Top with pizza sauce, cheese, sliced pork, sausage, onion and olives and bake until pizza is golden and crisp, 12 to 14 minutes.
Sprinkle pizza with the basil, cut into pieces, and serve.