Looking for more ways to prepare pork? The Iowa Pork Producers Association offers this one-dish option for pork and potatoes.
1 1/2 lbs. sweet potatoes (peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes)
1/4 C. dried cranberries
1 lb. fresh green beans (washed and trimmed)
1/4 C. vegetable oil
2 boneless pork tenderloins (about 1 lb. each)
2 T. honey
1 T. vegetable oil
2 tsp. minced garlic
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil.
Lay the green beans down the middle of the pan and the cubed sweet potatoes and cranberries on the sides. Season all with salt and pepper; drizzle the 1/4 C. oil over the top. Carefully toss the potatoes, cranberries and green beans to help distribute the oil and seasonings.
Lay the tenderloins over the green beans.
In a small bowl, combine the honey, oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Brush the sauce mixture over the pork; flip the pork and repeat. Pour the remaining sauce over the tenderloins.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the pork tenderloin reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.
Once the pork is done, remove it from the oven and place on a cutting board and cover in foil.
If the vegetables need more time, they can return to the oven. If the potatoes are nice and soft, go ahead and take the vegetables out of the oven, too and cover with foil.
Let the pork rest for 5 minutes, then slice and serve with the sweet potatoes and green beans.