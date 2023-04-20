For pork:
4 lb. pork shoulder
1 tsp. seasoned salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Fiesta Pulled Pork Nachos
1, 11 oz. bag tortilla chips
3 C. shredded pork shoulder
1/2 C. black beans
1, 11 oz. can Mexican-style corn
1 packet taco seasoning
1/4 C. water
3 C. shredded cheese
1 C. pico de gallo
1/2 C. chopped green onions
1/2 C. sour cream
1 C. salsa
1 C. guacamole
For Fiesta Pulled Pork Nachos: Preheat oven to 375°. Arrange tortilla chips in an even layer on sheet pan.
In a saucepan, combine pulled pork, black beans, taco seasoning, and water. Bring to a boil and remove from heat.
Add pulled pork mixture in an even layer over the tortilla chips. Sprinkle cheese over top of pork and chips. Bake 10-12 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Remove from oven and garnish with pico de gallo, sour cream and green onions. Serve guacamole and salsa on the side. Serve immediately.
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
1, 11 oz. bag tortilla chips
3 C. shredded pork shoulder, warmed
1 1/2 C. nacho cheese sauce
3/4 C. BBQ sauce, divided
1/2 C. chopped bacon (3-4 slices)
1/2 C. chopped red onion
1/2 C. jalapeño slices
1/2 C. chopped green onions
Place pork shoulder in slow cooker. Sprinkle seasoned salt and pepper evenly over pork shoulder.
Cook on low for 7-8 hours or until pork shreds easily.
For BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos: In a medium bowl, combine the warm pulled pork and ½ C. of the BBQ sauce. On a sheet pan, arrange tortilla chips in an even layer. Add pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, remaining ¼ C. BBQ sauce, bacon, red onion, jalapeño and green onions. Serve immediately.