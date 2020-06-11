Pulled pork soft tacos

2 lbs. boneless pork loin roast
2 T. brown sugar
1 T. ground ginger
2 cloves garlic smashed
1 small white onion coarsely chopped
1/2 cup orange juice
2 limes cut in half
12 soft corn tortillas 6-inch
1 1/2 C. shredded reduced-fat Colby Jack cheese
1/2 C. non-fat sour cream
1 tsp. cumin
2 scallions trimmed and chopped
8 oz. shredded red cabbage approximately 1 bag
3/4 C. fresh salsa
Trim excess fat off roast. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and ginger; rub generously over roast. Place in slow cooker with garlic, onion and orange juice; cook on low heat for 8 hours (or on high for 4 - 6 hours.)
Remove pork from slow cooker, transfer to large bowl and shred with forks. Strain pork liquid from slow cooker and pour over pulled pork to moisten. Squeeze lime juice on top and mix well. Divide into 12 servings.
For Tacos:
In small bowl, mix together sour cream, cumin and scallions.
For each serving, cover corn tortilla with 2 T. cheese; microwave for 20 seconds. Top with pulled pork, 2 tsp. of sour cream mix, 1 1/2 T. shredded cabbage and 1 T. of salsa. Fold and serve immediately.