 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roast Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Cranberry Sauce and Pickled Onions

Roast Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Cranberry Sauce and Pickled Onions

Roast Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Roast Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Cranberry Sauce and Pickled Onions is one of the holiday recipes that can be adjusted for different gatherings this year.

 Photo courtesy Iowa Pork Producers Association

1 lb. pork tenderloin

1/2 red onion (halved and very thinly sliced)

1/2 C. red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. salt (plus more for seasoning)

Pepper (to taste)

8 dinner rolls (white, whole wheat or combination, split horizontally)

3/4 C. cranberry sauce (jellied or whole berry)

In a small bowl, combine onion, red wine vinegar, and 1/4 tsp. salt, stirring to dissolve salt. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°. Season tenderloin on all sides with salt and pepper. Place tenderloin in shallow pan and roast for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145°. Remove pork from oven and let rest 3 minutes. Cut pork into thin slices. Drain onion mixture.

Arrange bottom halves of rolls on a work surface. Spread with cranberry sauce, and then top with pork and pickled onions, dividing all evenly. Add top halves of rolls and serve.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News