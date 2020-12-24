Roast Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Cranberry Sauce and Pickled Onions

1 lb. pork tenderloin
1/2 red onion (halved and very thinly sliced)
1/2 C. red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt (plus more for seasoning)
Pepper (to taste)
8 dinner rolls (white, whole wheat or combination, split horizontally)
3/4 C. cranberry sauce (jellied or whole berry)
In a small bowl, combine onion, red wine vinegar, and 1/4 tsp. salt, stirring to dissolve salt. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°. Season tenderloin on all sides with salt and pepper. Place tenderloin in shallow pan and roast for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145°. Remove pork from oven and let rest 3 minutes. Cut pork into thin slices. Drain onion mixture.
Arrange bottom halves of rolls on a work surface. Spread with cranberry sauce, and then top with pork and pickled onions, dividing all evenly. Add top halves of rolls and serve.