12 oz. ground pork (lean)

8 oz. penne pasta (whole grain, about 3 C.)

3 C. tomato pasta sauce (spicy or plain tomato-basil pasta sauce)

2/3 C. ricotta cheese, low fat

3 T. Parmesan cheese (or Asiago cheese, freshly grated)

Cook pasta in large saucepan with unsalted water according to package directions. Drain well.

Meanwhile, cook ground pork over medium-high heat in large, nonstick skillet about 3 minutes or until pork is no longer pink, breaking pork in to 3/4-inch crumbles. Drain and discard any juices.

Add hot pasta to ground pork in skillet. Stir in pasta sauce and ricotta cheese. Cover and cook over medium-high heat until hot, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with grated cheese and serve. Serves 4.