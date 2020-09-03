12 oz. ground pork (lean)
8 oz. penne pasta (whole grain, about 3 C.)
3 C. tomato pasta sauce (spicy or plain tomato-basil pasta sauce)
2/3 C. ricotta cheese, low fat
3 T. Parmesan cheese (or Asiago cheese, freshly grated)
Cook pasta in large saucepan with unsalted water according to package directions. Drain well.
Meanwhile, cook ground pork over medium-high heat in large, nonstick skillet about 3 minutes or until pork is no longer pink, breaking pork in to 3/4-inch crumbles. Drain and discard any juices.
Add hot pasta to ground pork in skillet. Stir in pasta sauce and ricotta cheese. Cover and cook over medium-high heat until hot, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with grated cheese and serve. Serves 4.