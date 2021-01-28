 Skip to main content
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced

4 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 C. chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth

1 T. packed dark brown sugar

1 T. chili powder

1 T. kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 (4 1/2 - to 5-pound) boneless or bone-in pork shoulder

2 C. barbecue sauce (optional)

Coat pork shoulder with a spice rub of dark brown sugar, chili powder, cumin and cinnamon, then cook it on a bed of garlic and onions moistened with chicken broth.

Six to ten hours later, shred and enjoy.

