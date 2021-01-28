Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced
4 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 C. chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth
1 T. packed dark brown sugar
1 T. chili powder
1 T. kosher salt, plus more as needed
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 (4 1/2 - to 5-pound) boneless or bone-in pork shoulder
2 C. barbecue sauce (optional)
Coat pork shoulder with a spice rub of dark brown sugar, chili powder, cumin and cinnamon, then cook it on a bed of garlic and onions moistened with chicken broth.
Six to ten hours later, shred and enjoy.