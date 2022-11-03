 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spanish-Style Pork Tenderloin

1 lb. pork tenderloin

2 tsp. olive oil

3/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. black pepper

Heat oven to 450°. Drizzle and rub oil over surface of pork. Combine paprika, coriander, salt, cumin, cinnamon and pepper in small dish. Sprinkle and rub mixture evenly over pork.

Place tenderloin on rack in shallow roasting pan. Roast, uncovered, in heated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted near center reads 145°.

Transfer tenderloin to carving board; loosely cover with foil. Let rest for 5 minutes. Cut into ½-inch-thick slices and serve.

