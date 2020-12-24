 Skip to main content
Spicy Cranberry Pork Tenderloin

Photo courtesy Iowa Pork Producers Association

2 pork tenderloins, about 1 lb. each

2 limes

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. vegetable oil

12 oz. fresh cranberries

2/3 C. light brown sugar, packed

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

Preheat oven to 400°. Finely grate zest from limes. Juice limes (about 4 T.). In a small bowl, mix half lime zest (about 2 T.) with 1 tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper. Brush tenderloins with oil.

Place tenderloins in a nonstick roasting pan, fat side up. Roast, flipping them over after 8 minutes. Add lime zest mixture to the top, and continue roasting until a digital meat thermometer reads between 145° (medium rare) and 160° (medium), about 20-35 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, mix 1 C. water with cranberries, brown sugar, jalapeño and remaining lime zest and juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until berries have burst and juices thickened, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

Transfer pork to a carving board and let stand for 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in the roasting pan, bring cranberry sauce to a boil over medium heat, scraping up any browned bits in the pan with a wooden spoon. Carve pork and serve with sauce. Serves 4-6.

