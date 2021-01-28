 Skip to main content
Super Bowl Pork Nachos/Tacos

Spiced Pork Tacos

Spiced Pork Tacos bring flavor to big game meals. Pulled pork and sausage tend to be the favorites in the pork category for Super Bowl food buys.

 Photo courtesy Iowa Food Co-op

4 to 6 lbs. pork shoulder/Boston butt

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

1 T. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder or 4 cloves garlic, minced

1 T. olive oil

2 T. white wine vinegar

1/4 C. light brown sugar

1 T. onion powder or 1 whole onion, finely minced

For serving: flour tortillas, butter lettuce, tortilla chips, charred bell pepper slices, lime wedges, sour cream, jack or cheddar cheese

In a small bowl, combine oregano, cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, garlic, olive oil, white wine vinegar, brown sugar and onion. Mix well. If using garlic cloves or a whole onion, puree everything in a blender. Pour mixture over meat, coating all sides.

Preheat oven to 300°, place meat in a Dutch oven and pour 2 C. of water into the pot and cover and roast for 5 hours, or until meat is fork tender. Alternatively, place meat in a crock pot with ½ C. water and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours. This can also be made in an Instant Pot, by using 1 C. of water and cooking on high pressure for 75 minutes, with a natural pressure release.

Remove the meat, shred or cube, and then return to liquid to prevent drying.

Serve as pork tacos, over nachos, a mixed salad, or in lettuce cups with your favorite toppings. Squeezing a bit of lime over it before serving gives it a pop of flavor.

