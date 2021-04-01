Sweet and Sour Pork

1 C. ketchup
1/4 C. brown sugar
1/3 C. soy sauce
1/2 C. water
2 T. honey
1/3 C. rice wine vinegar
1 tsp. dried mustard
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 C. green peppers, diced
1 C. red peppers, diced
1 C. diced onion
1, 8-oz. can of pineapple chunks plus juice
Roughly 1.5 lbs. of pork cut into half-inch cubes (Cook’s note: “I use fresh ham steak but could use pork loin as well.”)
Mix everything together in a crockpot and put on low for 4 hours, or until meat is cooked through. Serve with rice.