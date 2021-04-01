 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet and Sour Pork

Sweet and Sour Pork

Sweet and Sour Pork
Photo by Jeff DeYoung

1 C. ketchup

1/4 C. brown sugar

1/3 C. soy sauce

1/2 C. water

2 T. honey

1/3 C. rice wine vinegar

1 tsp. dried mustard

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 C. green peppers, diced

1 C. red peppers, diced

1 C. diced onion

1, 8-oz. can of pineapple chunks plus juice

Roughly 1.5 lbs. of pork cut into half-inch cubes (Cook’s note: “I use fresh ham steak but could use pork loin as well.”)

Mix everything together in a crockpot and put on low for 4 hours, or until meat is cooked through. Serve with rice.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News