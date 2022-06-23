Cheater Lasagna

Lasagna noodles (uncooked)
2 lbs. ground hamburger
1 large jar spaghetti sauce
1, 16 oz. container cottage cheese
Mozzarella cheese
Brown hamburger. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add two-thirds of the spaghetti sauce to the browned meat.
Pour just a little spaghetti sauce in the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan, enough to just cover the bottom of the pan. Lay 3-4 uncooked lasagna noodles on the bottom.
Layer with half of the meat mixture. Spread half of the container of cottage cheese over the meat mixture. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.
Add a little water to the remaining spaghetti sauce until it is the consistency of tomato juice. Pour half of this mixture around the edges of the lasagna pan.
Put down another layer of uncooked lasagna noodles, then rest of the meat mixture, topped with the remaining cottage cheese. Spread a good layer of mozzarella cheese on top and pour rest of tomato sauce mixture around the edge of the pan.
Bake at 375° for 75 minutes covered. Uncover and bake another 10-15 minutes. Let set out of the oven for 10 minutes before cutting.