German Potato Salad

5 lbs. red potatoes, boiled with skins on
1 lb. bacon
1 medium onion, chopped
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 C. sugar
1 C. vinegar
Peel and cut potatoes in cubes when cooled. Fry bacon and onion till crisp, removing about half of the bacon grease. Mix eggs, sugar and vinegar thoroughly, and add to hot bacon, stirring constantly. It will thicken as it cooks. Remove from heat after about 1 minute. Continue stirring for another minute or two. Pour over diced potatoes. Salt and pepper to liking.
Cook’s note: “I fry bacon and onion in iron skillet and add potatoes to the skillet. It can be served immediately, or put in the oven at 350° for 30 minutes. In the iron skillet it will get crispy around the edges.”