Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

1 can cream of celery soup
1 tsp. salt
pepper, to taste
1/2 C. milk
3-4 C. thinly sliced potatoes
1/2 C. thinly sliced onions
1 1/2 C. diced ham
1/2 C. grated mild cheddar cheese
1 tsp. paprika
Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a 9x9-inch or 9x13-inch baking dish.
Combine soup, milk and salt and pepper. Set aside.
Place a layer of sliced potatoes in the bottom of the casserole dish. Add a layer of ham and onions. Repeat layers until the ingredients are used up. Pour soup mix over the casserole.
Cover casserole with aluminum foil (lightly spray it with cooking spray so it doesn’t stick). Bake at 375° for 1 hour. Uncover and add cheese on top and sprinkle generously with paprika. Bake another 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
Remove from oven, cover and let set for another 15-20 minutes to cool.