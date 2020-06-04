6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 C. raw honey
1/2 C. mustard
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. dried parsley
1 tsp. minced garlic
Heat oven to 350°. Sprinkle chicken breasts with salt and pepper to taste, and place in a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, combine the honey, mustard, basil, paprika, parsley and garlic. Mix well.
Pour half of this mixture over the chicken and brush to cover.
Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Turn chicken pieces over and brush with the remaining half of the honey mustard mixture. Bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.
Serves 6.
Beekeeper’s notes: “We found this goes great with rice and steamed green beans. I will buy whole chicken breasts and split them in half. I prep the sauce and let the chicken marinate in half of it for most of the day. I have also used Italian seasoning in place of parsley and basil.”