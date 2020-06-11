BBQ Chicken and Cheddar Foil Packet

3 T. barbeque sauce
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast 4 halves
2 small red potatoes unpeeled and thinly sliced
1 red or green bell pepper seeded and sliced
1 green onion finely chopped
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
1 1/2 cups reduced-fat Cheddar cheese shredded
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Place a 12×12 inch sheet of tinfoil on a work surface. Spoon about 1 tsp. barbecue sauce in the center of the foil. Place one chicken breast half over barbecue sauce and spread another tsp. of sauce over chicken. Top with quarter of the potato, bell pepper and onion. Sprinkle with a little of the salt and pepper.
Fold foil in half to cover contents; make narrow folds along edges to seal. Repeat with remaining ingredients to assemble three more packets. Place the four packets on a baking sheet and bake for 35 minutes.
Open foil packets with scissors and carefully pull back edges, as contents may be very hot. Sprinkle a quarter of the cheese over the top of each chicken breast and return to oven, leaving packets unsealed, for two minutes or until cheese is melted. With a spatula, transfer the contents of each packet onto individual serving plates.