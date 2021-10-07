Whole chicken
Celery, optional
Noodles (such as Kluski)
1 T. chicken base
Can cream of mushroom soup
Pepper, to taste
Cook a chicken, whole or pieces, slowly on the stove with water to cover. May add a stalk of cut up celery.
When tender, remove from broth and take chicken off the bone. Discard skin and bones. Cut the chicken in pieces. Set the chicken aside while cooking noodles in chicken broth.
Cook’s note: “I add 1 T. chicken base to the broth. I like to use Kluski Noodles.”
When the noodles are almost done, add the chicken and a can of cream of chicken soup. Stir and heat. Add pepper to taste, but you won’t need salt if you’ve added the chicken base.
Cook’s note: We like to serve the chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes.