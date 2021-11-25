 Skip to main content
Chicken-fried Pheasant

Photo courtesy Pheasants Forever

Boneless, skinless pheasant

Egg

Flour

Bloody Mary Wing Shake seasoning

Beat eggs in a bowl. Mix desired amount of seasoning with flour. Coat pheasant breast in egg and dredge in flour (repeat once for best results).

Heat vegetable or peanut oil in a cast iron skillet to 350°. Submerge pheasant breast in oil and cook until internal temp is 165° (pheasant will start to float when close to done). Rest on metal rack to allow the excess oil to drip off. Top with desired veggies, sliced cheese and condiments for sandwiches or serve on its own with dipping sauces.

