4 C. shredded, cooked chicken (about 1 large rotisserie chicken)
8 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
8 oz. shredded pepper jack cheese
2, 8-oz. blocks of cream cheese, softened
1 C. buffalo sauce, plus more for garnish
People are also reading…
2/3 C. ranch dressing
2/3 C. blue cheese crumbles, plus more for garnish
Chopped chives, for garnish
Carrots, celery sticks, and tortilla chips, for dipping
Stir together the chicken, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, and blue cheese in a 6-quart slow-cooker. Cover and cook on low for 2 to 4 hours, stirring occasionally.
To serve, garnish the dip with blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, and a sprinkle of chives. Hold on warm for up to 2 hours. Serve with carrots, celery sticks, and tortilla chips.