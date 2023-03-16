Butter
1/8 tsp. pepper
3/4 C. almonds, toasted and finely chopped
1/4 onion, finely chopped
14 oz. canned chicken, chopped
2 drops of Tabasco sauce
1/2 tsp. chili powder
3/4 C. half and half cream
1 entire chicken bouillon cube dissolved in 1/4 C. boiling water
1/2 C. white wine
8 entire eggs
Place butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the almonds and onion; sauté until the onion turns a light golden brown. Stir in chopped chicken. Add Tabasco sauce, chili powder, cream, bouillon cube, water and wine. Continue to cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the liquid has almost completely evaporated.
Whisk eggs until well blended. Stir beaten eggs into chicken-almond mixture. Continue to cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until the eggs are set and slightly glossy. Sprinkle with pepper.