2 turkey tenderloins
Taco seasoning
2 C. coleslaw mix
1 T. chopped sweet white onion
1 T. chopped red pepper
1/2 stalk chopped celery
1 chopped radish
1/2 C. milk
1/2 C. salad dressing
1 T. white vinegar
1 T. sugar
Black pepper and salt, to taste
Jalapeño, finely minced (optional)
Mango salsa
10, 8-inch flour tortillas
Place two turkey tenderloins in a skillet with a lid. Cover with water and simmer over medium heat. Cover with the lid and continue to cook until turkey is no longer pink (10 to 12 minutes or until meat thermometer reaches 165°). Remove from the pan and place on a cutting board to cool for 10-15 minutes. Shred and place back in the skillet. Season with taco seasoning mix. Heat until warm.
Combine coleslaw mix, onion, red pepper, celery, radish, milk, salad dressing, vinegar and sugar to create veggie slaw.
To fry taco shells, heat about 1 inch of oil in a heavy skillet with tall sides over medium to medium-high heat for 10-15 minutes until it reaches 365°.
Fry one tortilla at a time in the oil. Place tortilla flat on the oil and fry for about 15 seconds. Flip tortilla over and use tongs to squeeze the sides together to form a taco. Hold in the oil for another 15 seconds until lightly browned and crisp. Set on a paper towel to absorb excess oil. Sprinkle with salt.
Each taco contains: 1 taco shell, 1⁄3 C. seasoned cooked turkey, ¼ C. veggie slaw and 1⁄8 C. mango salsa. Yields 10 tacos.