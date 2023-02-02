Red Ranch Sauce:
1/4 C. low-fat buttermilk
1/4 C. fat-free yogurt (plain)
1 tsp. smoked paprika (sweet or hot)
1/2 tsp. chili pepper
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1/8 tsp. cayenne
People are also reading…
In a small bowl, stir together the Red Ranch Sauce ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Chicken
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
2 T. all-purpose flour
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, all visible fat discarded, cut into 3 x 1/2-inch strips (16 strips total)
1/4 C. fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
In a second small bowl, stir together 1/2 tsp. chili powder, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. onion powder, and 1/2 tsp. cumin. Stir in the flour.
Dip the chicken strips in the chili powder mixture, turning to coat and gently shaking off any excess. Using your fingertips, gently press the coating so it adheres to the chicken. Place the strips in the slow cooker. Pour in the broth around the chicken. Cook, covered, on low for 3 to 4 hours or on high for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.