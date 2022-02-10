Sriracha-Glazed Chicken with Paprika Butternut Squash
For squash:
2 T. canola or corn oil
1 tsp. sweet paprika or smoked paprika
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 4-pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced into 1-inch cubes
For chicken:
2 T. Sriracha hot sauce
2 T. canola or corn oil
1 T. balsamic vinegar
2 tsp. pure maple syrup
1/4 tsp. pepper
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 4 oz. each), all visible fat discarded
Preheat the oven to 400˚. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.
In a large bowl, whisk together 2 T. oil, paprika, salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Add the butternut squash. Using two spatulas or your hands, toss to coat. Put the squash on the baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until tender, stirring once halfway through.
Meanwhile, in a large resealable plastic bag, add the Sriracha, remaining 2 T. oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and remaining ¼ tsp. pepper. Add the chicken. Using your hands on the outside of the bag, push the chicken around to coat with the marinade.
Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes (you also can refrigerate for up to 24 hours.)
In a large nonstick skillet, cook the chicken and all the marinade over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the marinade has boiled for at least 5 minutes (this destroys harmful bacteria).
Serve with the butternut squash.