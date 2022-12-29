 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans

Photo courtesy Fareway

8 oz. uncooked tagliatelle or fettuccine pasta

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Salt and pepper to season

4 T. butter, cubed and divided

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 T. tomato paste

1 1/2 C. chicken broth

1 1/2 C. heavy whipping cream

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided

2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

5 C. fresh baby spinach, chopped

1/2 C. chopped sun-dried tomatoes

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm.

Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch oven or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook for 5-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer inserted in meat reads 165°F. Transfer chicken to a plate. Keep warm.

Melt remaining butter in the same pan over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add tomato paste; cook and stir for 1 minute longer. Reduce heat to medium-low. Gradually add chicken broth and cream. Whisk in cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until slightly thickened. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, uncovered, for 6-8 minutes or until sauce is reduced to 2 cups, stirring frequently.

Reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in 1 cup Parmesan until melted. Add the beans, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes; cook and stir until spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Return chicken to the pan. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan. Cover and cook for 2-3 minutes longer or until chicken is heated through. Serve with pasta.

