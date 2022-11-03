Restaurant switches gears and takes pork tenderloin title

WAUKON, Iowa — It didn’t take long for the customers of Lid’s Bar & Grill to believe the restaurant’s breaded pork tenderloin was one of the best in the state.

And now, owners Dan and Kelly Liddiard have the hardware to prove it.

The car dealership-turned restaurant was recently named the winner of the Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest. The annual contest is sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association and managed by its restaurant and food service committee.

The northeast Iowa restaurant was born during the pandemic.

“I had a car dealership and repair business, and 2020 was not great for us, so we decided to try something different,” Dan says. “We had zero experience, but this really changed everything for us, and was something our town needed.”

The Liddiards wanted to serve good food that highlighted the tastes known to Midwesterners.

“We wanted to make sure we offered good burgers, good sandwiches, that sort of thing,” Dan says. “We use all fresh meat and buy our buns from the bakery in town.”

Each third-pound tenderloin is cut and twice tenderized at Quillin’s Food Ranch in Waukon. At the restaurant, the never-frozen meat is hand-breaded to order — dipped in milk then dredged in a seasoned breading.

“The tenderloins are actually fairly thick, so you can taste the pork instead of just breading,” Dan says.

The deep-fried favorite is served with lettuce and mayo on a lightly buttered and toasted bun, baked fresh daily also at Quillin’s. Sandwiches include a side of crinkle-cut French fries.

“The tenderloin wasn’t our best-selling sandwich, but the right people liked it and nominated us, and for that we are grateful,” Dan says.

Business has been booming since the early October announcement.

“We’ve had people from Missouri, Omaha, a lot of people from Des Moines,” Dan says. “We went from using 25 to 30 pounds of tenderloin per week to 100 pounds per day. It’s just been amazing,”

IPPA received 4,812 nominations for 449 different establishments during a spring nomination period. A committee reviewed the top 40 restaurants. Each was scored on the quality of the pork, taste, physical characteristics and eating experience.