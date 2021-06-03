Fish Cakes

1 sleeve saltine crackers
2 T. butter
1/4 C. finely diced onion
1/4 C. finely diced bell pepper
3 eggs, slightly beaten
1 T. hot sauce
1 T. Worcestershire sauce
2 C. cooked boneless fish
1 can cannellini beans, mashed
Salt and pepper to taste
Oil (for frying)
Crush the crackers into fine crumbs. Add half to a large bowl and save the other half for breading.
Melt the butter in a skillet and cook the onions and peppers until tender.
Add the cooked vegetables, fish and remaining ingredients to the bowl with half of the cracker crumbs. Mix well.
Pat the fish mixture into cakes that are 2 inches wide. Gently dredge the cakes in the cracker crumbs, coating both sides.
Heat a skillet on medium-high heat and add the oil. Gently place the cakes into the hot skillet and cook, in batches, until golden brown on both sides.