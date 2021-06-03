Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Sauce

1 lb. crappie
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1 lime, halved
1/2 C. sour cream
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
8 taco or tostada shells
2 C. shredded lettuce
1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and sliced
1 C. cherry tomatoes, quartered
Hot pepper sauce
Preheat broiler. Sprinkle fish with chili powder and salt, to taste. For the chili-lime sauce, squeeze 2 tsp. juice from half the lime into a bowl. Stir in sour cream, garlic powder and chili powder, set aside. Cut remaining lime into wedges for a garnish.
Place fish on unheated, greased broiler rack; tuck thin edges under. Place shells on baking sheet on the lowest rack. Broil fish 4 inches from heat for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness until fish flakes with a fork. Break fish into chunks. Assemble the taco or tostada with remaining ingredients and enjoy.