Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Sauce

1 lb. crappie

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1 lime, halved

1/2 C. sour cream

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

8 taco or tostada shells

2 C. shredded lettuce

1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and sliced

1 C. cherry tomatoes, quartered

Hot pepper sauce

Preheat broiler. Sprinkle fish with chili powder and salt, to taste. For the chili-lime sauce, squeeze 2 tsp. juice from half the lime into a bowl. Stir in sour cream, garlic powder and chili powder, set aside. Cut remaining lime into wedges for a garnish.

Place fish on unheated, greased broiler rack; tuck thin edges under. Place shells on baking sheet on the lowest rack. Broil fish 4 inches from heat for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness until fish flakes with a fork. Break fish into chunks. Assemble the taco or tostada with remaining ingredients and enjoy.

