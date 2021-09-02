Smoked Apple Cornbread Stuffed Leg Of Lamb

3-5 lb. leg of lamb, butterflied and pounded
1 box cornbread stuffing, prepared
1 Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced
1 C. brown sugar
1/2 stick unsalted butter
For rub:
Salt, pepper and garlic powder, mixed to taste
Melt butter in skillet. Add in brown sugar. Stir until dissolved and bring to a simmer. Add apple and sauté until fork tender. Add apple mixture to prepared stuffing and mix well. Put stuffing in middle of lamb. Roll and tie with butcher’s twine. Shake rub over meat.
Smoke for one hour at 300° and cook until internal temperature reaches 150°. Wrap in foil and rest until time to serve.