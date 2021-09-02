 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smoked Apple Cornbread Stuffed Leg Of Lamb

Smoked Apple Cornbread Stuffed Leg Of Lamb

3-5 lb. leg of lamb, butterflied and pounded

1 box cornbread stuffing, prepared

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced

1 C. brown sugar

1/2 stick unsalted butter

For rub:

Salt, pepper and garlic powder, mixed to taste

Melt butter in skillet. Add in brown sugar. Stir until dissolved and bring to a simmer. Add apple and sauté until fork tender. Add apple mixture to prepared stuffing and mix well. Put stuffing in middle of lamb. Roll and tie with butcher’s twine. Shake rub over meat.

Smoke for one hour at 300° and cook until internal temperature reaches 150°. Wrap in foil and rest until time to serve.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News