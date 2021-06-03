The Best Crappie Chowder Ever

1/2 lb. bacon
1 large onion, chopped
3 celery ribs, chopped
1 C. flour
2 C. chicken broth
1 bottle clam juice
6 potatoes, cubed
4 C. raw or pre-cooked mild white fish, like crappie, bluegill, walleye, perch or northern pike, cut into chunks
1/2 gallon half and half
Salt and pepper to taste
Fry bacon until crisp; remove and crush into little pieces. Cook cubed potatoes until crisp tender; do not overcook. Add onion and celery to bacon grease and fry until golden. Remove and reserve with bacon. Add flour to pan drippings and stir over medium heat for 3-5 minutes to make a roux, making sure not to burn.
Add chicken broth and clam juice and stir until mixed. Add potatoes and half and half, and salt and pepper to taste. If using raw fish, add now. Mix well and cook on low heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally until desired thickness is reached. If using pre-cooked fish, add near the end of cooking time.
If thicker chowder is desired, mix together 4 T. cornstarch or flour with a half-cup cold water, then add to soup. Stir well and cook an additional 5 minutes. Garnish with diced scallions. Serve in bowl or hollowed-out round bread loaf.