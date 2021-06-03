 Skip to main content
Three Layer Fish Tacos

Coleslaw mix

Miracle Whip

Cream cheese

Black pepper

Lemon juice

2 T. olive oil

Green peppers

Red peppers

Onion

Mushrooms

Fish

Fish batter mix

Cheese

Salsa

Layer 1: Mix coleslaw with equal parts of Miracle Whip and cream cheese. Keep the coleslaw slightly drier than normal. Season with pepper and generous amounts of lemon juice and stir together.

Layer 2: Cook green and red peppers, onions and mushrooms in olive oil until tender. Season with your favorite spices and black pepper.

Layer 3: Use fish fried in your favorite fish batter, cut in long, thin pieces. Three inches long and half an inch wide works well.

Place the fish in a strip near the edge of a soft tortilla shell. On one side of the fish, place a thin strip of the vegetable mix. On the opposite side, place a strip of the coleslaw mix. Sprinkle with cheese and salsa of your choice.

CropWatch Weekly Update

