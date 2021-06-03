Three Layer Fish Tacos

Coleslaw mix
Miracle Whip
Cream cheese
Black pepper
Lemon juice
2 T. olive oil
Green peppers
Red peppers
Onion
Mushrooms
Fish
Fish batter mix
Cheese
Salsa
Layer 1: Mix coleslaw with equal parts of Miracle Whip and cream cheese. Keep the coleslaw slightly drier than normal. Season with pepper and generous amounts of lemon juice and stir together.
Layer 2: Cook green and red peppers, onions and mushrooms in olive oil until tender. Season with your favorite spices and black pepper.
Layer 3: Use fish fried in your favorite fish batter, cut in long, thin pieces. Three inches long and half an inch wide works well.
Place the fish in a strip near the edge of a soft tortilla shell. On one side of the fish, place a thin strip of the vegetable mix. On the opposite side, place a strip of the coleslaw mix. Sprinkle with cheese and salsa of your choice.