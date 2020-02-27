4 walleye filets

1 lemon, juiced

1/3 C. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh rosemary sprigs

4 thin slices Italian prosciutto

Fine bread crumbs

Combine lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and rosemary sprigs, and marinate fish for several hours in the mixture. Drain marinade and reserve it. In the center of each filet, place a slice of prosciutto and roll in bread crumbs. Place in a buttered baking dish and cover with marinade.

Bake in a 375° oven for 25 minutes or until fish are cooked and lightly browned.

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.