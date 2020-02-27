4 walleye filets
1 lemon, juiced
1/3 C. olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh rosemary sprigs
4 thin slices Italian prosciutto
Fine bread crumbs
Combine lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and rosemary sprigs, and marinate fish for several hours in the mixture. Drain marinade and reserve it. In the center of each filet, place a slice of prosciutto and roll in bread crumbs. Place in a buttered baking dish and cover with marinade.
Bake in a 375° oven for 25 minutes or until fish are cooked and lightly browned.