 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Autumn Soup

Autumn Soup

Autumn Soup

Autumn Soup

 Photo courtesy Iowa State University Extension

1 butternut squash (about 4 lbs.)

1 T. oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)

1 onion, diced (about 1 C.)

2 apples (peeled, cored, and sliced) (about 2 C.)

4 C. reduced sodium chicken broth

4 oz. Neufchatel cream cheese, cubed

Wash squash and pat dry with a paper towel. Prick skin 6-8 times with a knife or fork. Place squash on a microwave safe plate and microwave for 5 minutes.

When the skin of the squash is cool enough to touch, cut off the top and bottom of the squash. Cut off peel and cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds. Cut squash into cubes.

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add squash, apples and chicken broth. Heat to boiling and then reduce heat to medium low. Cover and cook for 25 minutes until squash and apples are tender.

Blend soup until smooth using an immersion blender, a blender or food processor. Return soup to saucepan and add Neufchatel cheese. Cook and stir with a whisk until cheese is smooth. Serves 6.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News