Crock Pot Cheesy Bacon Potato Soup

6 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces (or 1 large bag frozen hash browns, thawed)
2 leeks, washed and cut into bite-size pieces, white and light green parts only
2 onions, chopped
1 stalk celery, diced fine
1 T. parsley flakes
5 C. chicken broth or 4 bouillon cubes and 5 C. water
2 tsp. salt
Place first seven ingredients in a large crock pot. Cook on low 10-12 hours or high 3-4 hours. One hour before serving, mash potatoes with a potato masher to desired consistency.
Add:
5-6 slices bacon, fried crisp and crumbled
1 lb. Velveeta, chunked
2-3 C. milk or to desired consistency
Pepper, to taste
Stir to melt cheese. Heat through but don’t boil. If cooked on low, may need to turn crock pot to high to melt cheese and heat milk. Add chopped chives for garnish.
Cook’s note: “A crowd-pleaser winter meal with salad or relish tray and crusty bread.”
Makes 10-12 servings.