Door County Tomato Basil Soup

2 C. onions, diced
2 sticks real butter, divided
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 C. flour
3, 28 oz. cans peeled whole tomatoes, crushed
1/2 C. honey
2 1/2 T. dill weed
2 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. pepper
1/8 tsp. cracked red pepper
6 dashes hot sauce
1 1/2 qt. chicken broth
Salt, to taste, about 1 T.
Sour cream, for garnish, optional
Brown onions in 1/2 stick butter until soft and transparent. Add garlic. Cook until soft. Set aside.
In a large soup pot, make a roux of 1½ sticks butter, melted, and 1 C. flour. Cook 1 minute.
To the roux, gradually add 1 1/2 qts. chicken broth. Blend with a whisk. Add tomatoes and blend. Add honey, dill, basil, chili powder, red and black pepper, hot sauce and salt. Combine mixture with browned onions and garlic. Add salt to taste. Simmer, do not allow to boil, until heated through.
Use an immersion blender to make a smooth texture or blend in batches in a blender. Garnish with a dollop of sour cream.