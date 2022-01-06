Smoked Ham and Black Soybean Soup

2 T. soybean oil
1 C. diced onion
1/4 C. diced green pepper
1/4 C. diced celery
1 C. diced smoked ham
2 cloves garlic, minced
2, 15-oz. cans black soybeans (do not drain)
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
2 pinches dried oregano
3 C. low-sodium beef broth
1 tsp. salt
In large saucepan over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add ham, onion, green pepper and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are almost tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook another minute.
Add all remaining ingredients. Heat to boiling, then reduce to a simmer and cook 45 minutes.
If soup gets too thick, add more water or broth as needed.
Makes 6 servings.