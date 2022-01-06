 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smoked Ham and Black Soybean Soup

Photo courtesy Soy Foods Council

2 T. soybean oil

1 C. diced onion

1/4 C. diced green pepper

1/4 C. diced celery

1 C. diced smoked ham

2 cloves garlic, minced

2, 15-oz. cans black soybeans (do not drain)

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

2 pinches dried oregano

3 C. low-sodium beef broth

1 tsp. salt

In large saucepan over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add ham, onion, green pepper and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are almost tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook another minute.

Add all remaining ingredients. Heat to boiling, then reduce to a simmer and cook 45 minutes.

If soup gets too thick, add more water or broth as needed.

Makes 6 servings.

