Stuffed Pepper Soup

1 lb. grass-fed ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
2 C. fresh tomatoes, diced
2 C. bell peppers, chopped
2 C. fresh tomato puree or 15 oz. can tomato sauce
3 C. chicken broth
1 T. garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1 C. rice
Salt and pepper, to taste
Slow cooker method: Brown beef with onion. Drain if needed. Place in slow cooker. Add all remaining ingredients except rice. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Stir in cooked rice. Salt and pepper to taste.
Stove-top: Brown beef with onion in a stock pot. Add remaining ingredients, except rice. Bring to boil and add uncooked rice. Add more broth (or water) if necessary. Reduce to simmer and cook until rice is tender. Salt and pepper to taste. Yield: 8 servings