Turkey Enchilada Soup

6 C. turkey or chicken broth

4 cans enchilada sauce

3 C. cooked turkey breast (cubed) or cooked ground turkey

1 large onion, chopped

2, 4 oz. cans chopped green chilies

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. dried oregano leaves

2 cans black beans

2 to 3 C. frozen whole kernel corn

Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla strips to garnish as desired

Combine all of the ingredients except the frozen corn in a large stovetop pan. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour. Stir in frozen corn and return to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the corn is tender. Top soup with your favorite toppings, such as shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado and tortilla strips.

