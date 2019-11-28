Turkey Enchilada Soup

6 C. turkey or chicken broth
4 cans enchilada sauce
3 C. cooked turkey breast (cubed) or cooked ground turkey
1 large onion, chopped
2, 4 oz. cans chopped green chilies
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp. dried oregano leaves
2 cans black beans
2 to 3 C. frozen whole kernel corn
Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla strips to garnish as desired
Combine all of the ingredients except the frozen corn in a large stovetop pan. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour. Stir in frozen corn and return to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the corn is tender. Top soup with your favorite toppings, such as shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado and tortilla strips.