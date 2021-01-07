 Skip to main content
Tuscan Vegetable Soup

Photo courtesy Darlene Von Weihe

2 tsp. olive oil

1 large onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 large carrots, sliced

2-3 stalks celery, diced

4 small or 2 medium zucchini, quartered and sliced, or 2 C. frozen shredded

1 bag coleslaw mix

1, 46 oz. can V-8 or tomato juice

1, 32 oz. carton chicken broth

1 can each green beans, whole kernel corn, and yellow wax beans or equivalent frozen

1 tsp. each dried parsley, dried basil and Italian seasoning

1 bay leaf

Optional: 1 large handful fresh spinach

1/4 -1/2 C. pasta, couscous or quick-cook barley

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large pot, sauté onion and celery until translucent. Add garlic, carrots and cabbage. Turn heat low and continue to cook about 5-6 minutes. Add juice, broth, squash and green beans. Bring to boil and add pasta or barley. Cook 10 minutes or until all vegetables are tender. Adjust seasoning. Tastes even better the next day, when the flavors have “married.”

Cook’s note: “I use many of our homegrown vegetables from the freezer.”

