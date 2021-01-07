Tuscan Vegetable Soup

2 tsp. olive oil
1 large onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2-3 large carrots, sliced
2-3 stalks celery, diced
4 small or 2 medium zucchini, quartered and sliced, or 2 C. frozen shredded
1 bag coleslaw mix
1, 46 oz. can V-8 or tomato juice
1, 32 oz. carton chicken broth
1 can each green beans, whole kernel corn, and yellow wax beans or equivalent frozen
1 tsp. each dried parsley, dried basil and Italian seasoning
1 bay leaf
Optional: 1 large handful fresh spinach
1/4 -1/2 C. pasta, couscous or quick-cook barley
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large pot, sauté onion and celery until translucent. Add garlic, carrots and cabbage. Turn heat low and continue to cook about 5-6 minutes. Add juice, broth, squash and green beans. Bring to boil and add pasta or barley. Cook 10 minutes or until all vegetables are tender. Adjust seasoning. Tastes even better the next day, when the flavors have “married.”
Cook’s note: “I use many of our homegrown vegetables from the freezer.”